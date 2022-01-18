$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Explorer
Limited - Leather Seats - Bluetooth
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
167,912KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8150179
- Stock #: U47944
- VIN: 1FM5K8F88DGA47944
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 167,912 KM
The Ford Explorer gives you real SUV versatility with car-like driveability. This 2013 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
The Ford Explorer has a long history of providing a capable, functional, spacious SUV that does not forget about comfort. Whether you enjoy the extra space and cargo capabilities of an SUV or want to take on the road less traveled, the Explorer will fit your lifestyle. If you're tackling the pavement in the city or dirt roads around the campground, the Explorer is up for anything. This SUV has 167,912 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Memory Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Remote Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8F88DGA47944.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
remote start
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Premium Sound Package
