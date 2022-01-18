2013 Ford Explorer

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 6 7 , 9 1 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8150179

8150179 Stock #: U47944

U47944 VIN: 1FM5K8F88DGA47944

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # U47944

Mileage 167,912 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Leather Seats Memory Seats Interior remote start Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Rear View Camera Additional Features Premium Sound Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.