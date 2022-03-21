Menu
2013 Ford F-150

152,300 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2013 Ford F-150

2013 Ford F-150

XLT - Bluetooth - SiriusXM

2013 Ford F-150

XLT - Bluetooth - SiriusXM

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

152,300KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8867666
  • Stock #: U70903
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF3DFB70903

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 152,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Power Windows!

A best-seller and a hard worker, the Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2013 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.

Whether it's the rugged style, the proven capability, or the unstoppable toughness that attracts you to the F-150, this Ford is the ultimate pickup truck. It's been the best-selling vehicle in Canada for decades for good reasons. It does everything you could ever want a full-size pickup to do effortlessly and it looks good doing it. The F-150 is built Ford tough. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 152,300 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Power Windows, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1EF3DFB70903.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/




Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

