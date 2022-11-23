2013 Ford F-150

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 1 8 , 8 4 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9411694

9411694 Stock #: U87936

U87936 VIN: 1FTFW1ET3DKF87936

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ruby Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # U87936

Mileage 318,847 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Exterior Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Additional Features SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.