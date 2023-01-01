$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford F-150
FX4 - Bluetooth - SiriusXM
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
180,519KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9613477
- Stock #: V76495
- VIN: 1FTFW1EF4DFA76495
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 180,519 KM
Vehicle Description
A best-seller and a hard worker, the Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2013 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
Whether it's the rugged style, the proven capability, or the unstoppable toughness that attracts you to the F-150, this Ford is the ultimate pickup truck. It's been the best-selling vehicle in Canada for decades for good reasons. It does everything you could ever want a full-size pickup to do effortlessly and it looks good doing it. The F-150 is built Ford tough. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 180,519 kms. It's red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1EF4DFA76495.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
SiriusXM
