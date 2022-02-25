Menu
2013 Ford Fusion

134,170 KM

Details

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2013 Ford Fusion

2013 Ford Fusion

SE - Bluetooth - SYNC - SiriusXM - $168 B/W

2013 Ford Fusion

SE - Bluetooth - SYNC - SiriusXM - $168 B/W

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

134,170KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8437299
  Stock #: U31937
  VIN: 3FA6P0H72DR231937

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Sterling Gray Metallic
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # U31937
  Mileage 134,170 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, SYNC, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels!

Compare at $10395 - Our Price is just $9995!

You have a lot of choices when shopping for a mid-size sedan, but nothing compares to the style and features of the Ford Fusion. This 2013 Ford Fusion is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.

The Ford Fusion is a top choice in the competitive midsize sedan segment, with solid power, excellent fuel economy, sharp styling, and a well-appointed interior. Offering a very comfortable ride for up to five people, this handsome sedan gives you generous interior space, a big trunk, and an array of tech features you might be surprised to see at this price point. It also gets strong safety ratings so you can drive with confidence. For a stylish sedan that you can trust, the Ford Fusion is a great pick. This sedan has 134,170 kms. It's sterling gray metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Sync, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Power Windows.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FA6P0H72DR231937.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/



Make your deal 100% online. Configure payments, get an instant trade value, see all the incentives... even negotiate! https://deal-proposal.com/apps/deal_proposal/make_your_deal.html?vin=3FA6P0H72DR231937&dealer_id=28886


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $167.17 with $0 down for 36 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $495 documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $1291 / Total Obligation of $11781 ). See dealer for details.


Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Sync
SiriusXM

Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

