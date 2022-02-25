$9,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Fusion
SE - Bluetooth - SYNC - SiriusXM - $168 B/W
134,170KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8437299
- Stock #: U31937
- VIN: 3FA6P0H72DR231937
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sterling Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Compare at $10395 - Our Price is just $9995!
You have a lot of choices when shopping for a mid-size sedan, but nothing compares to the style and features of the Ford Fusion. This 2013 Ford Fusion is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
The Ford Fusion is a top choice in the competitive midsize sedan segment, with solid power, excellent fuel economy, sharp styling, and a well-appointed interior. Offering a very comfortable ride for up to five people, this handsome sedan gives you generous interior space, a big trunk, and an array of tech features you might be surprised to see at this price point. It also gets strong safety ratings so you can drive with confidence. For a stylish sedan that you can trust, the Ford Fusion is a great pick. This sedan has 134,170 kms. It's sterling gray metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Sync, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Power Windows.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FA6P0H72DR231937.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Make your deal 100% online. Configure payments, get an instant trade value, see all the incentives... even negotiate! https://deal-proposal.com/apps/deal_proposal/make_your_deal.html?vin=3FA6P0H72DR231937&dealer_id=28886
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $167.17 with $0 down for 36 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $495 documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $1291 / Total Obligation of $11781 ). See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
