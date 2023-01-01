$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Venza
Base - Bluetooth - SiriusXM
Location
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
95,715KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10072263
- Stock #: V77656
- VIN: 4T3BK3BBXDU077656
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Splitting the difference between SUV and traditional station wagon, the five-passenger Venza manages to be even more versatile, roomy, and comfortable than it looks. -Car and Driver This 2013 Toyota Venza is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
The 2013 Toyota Venza is a tall, mid-size wagon aimed at consumers seeking a generous helping of space and amenities in a five-passenger vehicle. With plenty of room for passengers and cargo and the driveability of a mid-size sedan, the Venza is a comfortable family hauler.This SUV has 95,715 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 268HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Fog Lamps, Power Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Power Options
Power Seats
Additional Features
SiriusXM
