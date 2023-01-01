Menu
2013 Toyota Venza

95,715 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Fort Motors

250-785-6661

Base - Bluetooth - SiriusXM

Base - Bluetooth - SiriusXM

Location

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

95,715KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10072263
  • Stock #: V77656
  • VIN: 4T3BK3BBXDU077656

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Fog Lamps!

Splitting the difference between SUV and traditional station wagon, the five-passenger Venza manages to be even more versatile, roomy, and comfortable than it looks. -Car and Driver This 2013 Toyota Venza is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.

The 2013 Toyota Venza is a tall, mid-size wagon aimed at consumers seeking a generous helping of space and amenities in a five-passenger vehicle. With plenty of room for passengers and cargo and the driveability of a mid-size sedan, the Venza is a comfortable family hauler.This SUV has 95,715 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 268HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Fog Lamps, Power Seats.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/




Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Power Options

Power Seats

Additional Features

SiriusXM

