$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Fort Motors
250-785-6661
2014 Ford Edge
2014 Ford Edge
SEL - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 9071308
- Stock #: U72832
- VIN: 2FMDK4JC0EBA72832
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U72832
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
The Ford Edge is an amazingly capable 5-passenger crossover that's designed to seliver it all - in head-turning style. This 2014 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
Get the versatility of an SUV with car-like driving dynamics with the Ford Edge crossover. It has a smooth, comfortable ride with room for five and generous cargo space to boot. The well crafted interior is appointed with quality materials and impressive technology. Thanks to its family friendly safety features, you can drive with confidence in the Ford Edge. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Sync, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMDK4JC0EBA72832.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Sync
SiriusXM
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5