2014 Ford Escape

116,852 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2014 Ford Escape

2014 Ford Escape

SE - Heated Seats - SYNC - SiriusXM

2014 Ford Escape

SE - Heated Seats - SYNC - SiriusXM

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

Logo_LowKilometer

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

116,852KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10090533
  • Stock #: V32712
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX0EUA32712

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,852 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, SYNC, SiriusXM, Fog Lights, Rear View Camera!

In the popular, competitive field of compact crossovers, the Ford Escape stands out for its sharp looks, well-appointed interior, and engaging driving dynamics. This 2014 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.

Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by the 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong drivetrain options and handsome styling, the Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The inside of the Ford Escape boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV, but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, the Ford Escape is just right. This SUV has 116,852 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Sync, Siriusxm, Fog Lights, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9GX0EUA32712.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/




Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Rear View Camera

Additional Features

Sync
SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

