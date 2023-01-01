$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Escape
SE - Heated Seats - SYNC - SiriusXM
116,852KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10090533
- Stock #: V32712
- VIN: 1FMCU9GX0EUA32712
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 116,852 KM
Vehicle Description
In the popular, competitive field of compact crossovers, the Ford Escape stands out for its sharp looks, well-appointed interior, and engaging driving dynamics. This 2014 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by the 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong drivetrain options and handsome styling, the Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The inside of the Ford Escape boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV, but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, the Ford Escape is just right. This SUV has 116,852 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Sync, Siriusxm, Fog Lights, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9GX0EUA32712.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Rear View Camera
Additional Features
Sync
SiriusXM
