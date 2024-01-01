Menu
Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2014 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Fort St John. 

Whether its the rugged style, the proven capability, or the unstoppable toughness that attracts you to the F-150, this Ford is the ultimate pickup truck. Its been the best-selling vehicle in Canada for decades for good reasons. It does everything you could ever want a full-size pickup to do effortlessly and it looks good doing it. The F-150 is built Ford tough. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 185,309 kms. Its blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

2014 Ford F-150

185,309 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford F-150

F150

2014 Ford F-150

F150

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

185,309KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1ET5EKG38810

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # W38810
  • Mileage 185,309 KM

Vehicle Description

Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2014 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.

Whether it's the rugged style, the proven capability, or the unstoppable toughness that attracts you to the F-150, this Ford is the ultimate pickup truck. It's been the best-selling vehicle in Canada for decades for good reasons. It does everything you could ever want a full-size pickup to do effortlessly and it looks good doing it. The F-150 is built Ford tough. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 185,309 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1ET5EKG38810.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/




Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2014 Ford F-150