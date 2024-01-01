$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Ford F-150
F150
2014 Ford F-150
F150
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
185,309KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTFW1ET5EKG38810
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # W38810
- Mileage 185,309 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2014 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
Whether it's the rugged style, the proven capability, or the unstoppable toughness that attracts you to the F-150, this Ford is the ultimate pickup truck. It's been the best-selling vehicle in Canada for decades for good reasons. It does everything you could ever want a full-size pickup to do effortlessly and it looks good doing it. The F-150 is built Ford tough. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 185,309 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1ET5EKG38810.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Whether it's the rugged style, the proven capability, or the unstoppable toughness that attracts you to the F-150, this Ford is the ultimate pickup truck. It's been the best-selling vehicle in Canada for decades for good reasons. It does everything you could ever want a full-size pickup to do effortlessly and it looks good doing it. The F-150 is built Ford tough. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 185,309 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1ET5EKG38810.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Fort Motors
2012 Ford F-150 Lariat - Leather Seats - Bluetooth 210,876 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-150 F150 185,309 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Versa Note S - CD Player - Aux Jack 123,291 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Fort Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
Call Dealer
250-785-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Fort Motors
250-785-6661
2014 Ford F-150