2014 Ford F-150

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 2 6 , 9 8 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9463900

9463900 Stock #: V53098

V53098 VIN: 1FTFW1ET8EFB53098

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ruby Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # V53098

Mileage 226,985 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Exterior Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Additional Features SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.