$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford Fusion
BASE
2014 Ford Fusion
BASE
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 204,127 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and versatile sedan that can handle whatever the Canadian weather throws your way? Fort Motors has the perfect pre-owned vehicle for you: a 2014 Ford Fusion BASE with All-Wheel Drive. This stylish sedan is equipped with a powerful 2.0L EcoBoost engine and an automatic transmission, offering a smooth and responsive driving experience. Whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a weekend getaway, this Fusion is ready for the journey. With 204,127 kilometers on the odometer, this well-maintained vehicle is eager to hit the road and provide you with many more miles of dependable service.
This 2014 Ford Fusion BASE is packed with features designed for comfort, convenience, and safety. The spacious interior boasts cloth seating, a full cloth headliner, and ample storage solutions, including front and rear cupholders and seatback pockets. Stay connected and entertained with the 6-speaker audio system, featuring steering wheel controls and streaming audio capabilities. For added peace of mind, this Fusion comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of airbags, anti-lock brakes, and a low tire pressure warning system. Plus, the included block heater ensures easy starts on even the coldest Canadian mornings.
Here are 5 features that truly make this 2014 Ford Fusion BASE stand out:
- Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence, from slick winter roads to unpredictable gravel paths.
- 2.0L EcoBoost Engine: Experience a dynamic blend of power and efficiency, delivering exhilarating performance when you need it.
- MyKey System: This innovative feature allows you to set customizable driving parameters, promoting safer driving habits for all drivers.
- Perimeter Alarm & Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition: Enjoy enhanced security and peace of mind knowing your Fusion is protected.
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors with Turn Signal Indicator: Stay comfortable and visible, with mirrors that are not only heated for clear visibility but also feature integrated turn signals for added safety.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Interior
Exterior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Fort Motors
Email Fort Motors
Fort Motors
Call Dealer
250-785-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
250-785-6661