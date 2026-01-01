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<p>Looking for a reliable and versatile sedan that can handle whatever the Canadian weather throws your way? Fort Motors has the perfect pre-owned vehicle for you: a 2014 Ford Fusion BASE with All-Wheel Drive. This stylish sedan is equipped with a powerful 2.0L EcoBoost engine and an automatic transmission, offering a smooth and responsive driving experience. Whether youre navigating city streets or embarking on a weekend getaway, this Fusion is ready for the journey. With 204,127 kilometers on the odometer, this well-maintained vehicle is eager to hit the road and provide you with many more miles of dependable service.</p> <p>This 2014 Ford Fusion BASE is packed with features designed for comfort, convenience, and safety. The spacious interior boasts cloth seating, a full cloth headliner, and ample storage solutions, including front and rear cupholders and seatback pockets. Stay connected and entertained with the 6-speaker audio system, featuring steering wheel controls and streaming audio capabilities. For added peace of mind, this Fusion comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of airbags, anti-lock brakes, and a low tire pressure warning system. Plus, the included block heater ensures easy starts on even the coldest Canadian mornings.</p> <p>Here are 5 features that truly make this 2014 Ford Fusion BASE stand out:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road condition with confidence, from slick winter roads to unpredictable gravel paths.</li> <li><strong>2.0L EcoBoost Engine:</strong> Experience a dynamic blend of power and efficiency, delivering exhilarating performance when you need it.</li> <li><strong>MyKey System:</strong> This innovative feature allows you to set customizable driving parameters, promoting safer driving habits for all drivers.</li> <li><strong>Perimeter Alarm & Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition:</strong> Enjoy enhanced security and peace of mind knowing your Fusion is protected.</li> <li><strong>Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors with Turn Signal Indicator:</strong> Stay comfortable and visible, with mirrors that are not only heated for clear visibility but also feature integrated turn signals for added safety.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2014 Ford Fusion

204,127 KM

Details Description Features

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2014 Ford Fusion

BASE

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14420370

2014 Ford Fusion

BASE

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

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$CALL

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Used
204,127KM
VIN 3FA6P0T95ER222479

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 204,127 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and versatile sedan that can handle whatever the Canadian weather throws your way? Fort Motors has the perfect pre-owned vehicle for you: a 2014 Ford Fusion BASE with All-Wheel Drive. This stylish sedan is equipped with a powerful 2.0L EcoBoost engine and an automatic transmission, offering a smooth and responsive driving experience. Whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a weekend getaway, this Fusion is ready for the journey. With 204,127 kilometers on the odometer, this well-maintained vehicle is eager to hit the road and provide you with many more miles of dependable service.


This 2014 Ford Fusion BASE is packed with features designed for comfort, convenience, and safety. The spacious interior boasts cloth seating, a full cloth headliner, and ample storage solutions, including front and rear cupholders and seatback pockets. Stay connected and entertained with the 6-speaker audio system, featuring steering wheel controls and streaming audio capabilities. For added peace of mind, this Fusion comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of airbags, anti-lock brakes, and a low tire pressure warning system. Plus, the included block heater ensures easy starts on even the coldest Canadian mornings.


Here are 5 features that truly make this 2014 Ford Fusion BASE stand out:


  • Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence, from slick winter roads to unpredictable gravel paths.
  • 2.0L EcoBoost Engine: Experience a dynamic blend of power and efficiency, delivering exhilarating performance when you need it.
  • MyKey System: This innovative feature allows you to set customizable driving parameters, promoting safer driving habits for all drivers.
  • Perimeter Alarm & Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition: Enjoy enhanced security and peace of mind knowing your Fusion is protected.
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors with Turn Signal Indicator: Stay comfortable and visible, with mirrors that are not only heated for clear visibility but also feature integrated turn signals for added safety.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine: 2.0L EcoBoost
500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.36 Axle Ratio
62.5 L Fuel Tank
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Selective service internet access
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Keypad
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access and Keyfob Window Activation

Exterior

Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Tires: P235/45VR18
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

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250-785-XXXX

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250-785-6661

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Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2014 Ford Fusion