Fort Motors
250-785-6661
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
BASE - Power Doors - Cruise Control
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
172,680KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10161093
- Stock #: V40792
- VIN: 1GTV2TEC4EZ340792
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # V40792
- Mileage 172,680 KM
Vehicle Description
With a bold design, a comfortable interior, advanced technology, and a highly capable drivetrain, the GMC Sierra 1500 lets you have it all. This 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
The 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 has a bold design, a quiet, comfortable interior, and the heart of a hard-working pickup. Rugged durability is built-in from the frame up and it is filled with the most advanced technology you will find in a pickup. You will also enjoy outstanding hauling power without sacrificing fuel efficiency. The GMC Sierra 1500 is built to work hard and let you ride in comfort and style all at the same time. This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 172,680 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Power Doors, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Options
POWER DOORS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
