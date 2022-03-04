2014 GMC Sierra 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 7 9 , 6 3 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8590466

8590466 Stock #: U65878

U65878 VIN: 3GTU2TEC2EG365878

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 179,636 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Options POWER DOORS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.