Power Windows, Power Mirrors, CD Player!

The 2014 Honda Civic Sedan brings better refinement back to the lineup, according to The Car Connection. This 2014 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.

Loaded with numerous standard features to cater to your every need, the 2014 Honda Civic Sedan provides a pleasurable driving experience. This is the model to turn to if youre looking for efficient performance, cabin refinement and sleek styling. Premium safety also makes this model the ideal choice for families. This sedan has 102,377 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 143HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Cd Player.

2014 Honda Civic

102,377 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda Civic

Sedan DX - Power Windows - Power Mirrors

2014 Honda Civic

Sedan DX - Power Windows - Power Mirrors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
102,377KM
VIN 2HGFB2E23EH039972

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # W39972
  • Mileage 102,377 KM

Power Windows, Power Mirrors, CD Player!

The 2014 Honda Civic Sedan brings better refinement back to the lineup, according to The Car Connection. This 2014 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.

Loaded with numerous standard features to cater to your every need, the 2014 Honda Civic Sedan provides a pleasurable driving experience. This is the model to turn to if youre looking for efficient performance, cabin refinement and sleek styling. Premium safety also makes this model the ideal choice for families. This sedan has 102,377 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 143HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Cd Player.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/




Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

CD Player

Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2014 Honda Civic