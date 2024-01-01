$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Honda Civic
Sedan DX - Power Windows - Power Mirrors
2014 Honda Civic
Sedan DX - Power Windows - Power Mirrors
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
102,377KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HGFB2E23EH039972
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # W39972
- Mileage 102,377 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Power Windows, Power Mirrors, CD Player!
The 2014 Honda Civic Sedan brings better refinement back to the lineup, according to The Car Connection. This 2014 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
Loaded with numerous standard features to cater to your every need, the 2014 Honda Civic Sedan provides a pleasurable driving experience. This is the model to turn to if youre looking for efficient performance, cabin refinement and sleek styling. Premium safety also makes this model the ideal choice for families. This sedan has 102,377 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 143HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Cd Player.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
The 2014 Honda Civic Sedan brings better refinement back to the lineup, according to The Car Connection. This 2014 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
Loaded with numerous standard features to cater to your every need, the 2014 Honda Civic Sedan provides a pleasurable driving experience. This is the model to turn to if youre looking for efficient performance, cabin refinement and sleek styling. Premium safety also makes this model the ideal choice for families. This sedan has 102,377 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 143HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Cd Player.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Fort Motors
2021 Ford Escape SE Hybrid AWD - Heated Seats 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Ford Edge SEL - Heated Seats - Power Liftgate 30,150 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat - Navigation 156,832 KM $85,900 + tax & lic
Email Fort Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
Call Dealer
250-785-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Fort Motors
250-785-6661
2014 Honda Civic