2014 Kia Sorento

126,824 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2014 Kia Sorento

2014 Kia Sorento

LX

2014 Kia Sorento

LX

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

126,824KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6500205
  • Stock #: T51693
  • VIN: 5XYKTDA72EG451693

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 126,824 KM

Vehicle Description

The AWD models of the Kia Sorento are exceptionally well behaved on slippery surfaces such as snow and ice. This 2014 Kia Sorento is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.

The 2014 Kia Sorento is not only the Korean company's most popular crossover utility vehicle, but a major update with some new underpinnings, significant upgrades under the hood, a new interior, and additional safety features and infotainment options. Kia says more than 80 percent of the Sorento's parts are significantly redesigned or brand new for 2014, and the result is a thorough reworking that keeps the Sorento competitive in one of the hottest segments of the market.This SUV has 126,824 kms. It's white in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/




Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Vehicle Features

Compass
Integrated roof antenna
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Immobilizer
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Rear Parking Sensors
SPLASH GUARDS
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Black grille w/chrome surround
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
66 L Fuel Tank
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Roof Rack Rails Only
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
3.041 Axle Ratio
Wheels: 17" Alloy
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Battery w/Run Down Protection
8-Way Driver Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Audio Media Storage
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power driver seat and driver lumbar support
Tires: P235/65R17
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Streaming Audio
Engine: 3.3L V6 DOHC
GVWR: 2,351 kgs (5,183 lbs)
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 -inc: Sirius XM satellite, AUX and USB input ports, Bluetooth wireless technology and 6 speakers
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Leather Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

