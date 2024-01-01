$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Rogue
S - Bluetooth - SiriusXM
2014 Nissan Rogue
S - Bluetooth - SiriusXM
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
118,483KM
Used
VIN 5N1AT2MV4EC790210
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # W90210
- Mileage 118,483 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Power Windows!
Attractive inside and out, this Nissan Rogue has comfy seats, nice materials, and many connectivity features. This 2014 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
Take on a bigger, bolder world. Get there in a compact crossover that brings a stylish look to consistent capability. Load up in a snap with an interior that adapts for adventure. Excellent safety ratings let you enjoy the drive with confidence while great fuel economy lets your adventure go further. Slide into gear and explore a life of possibilities in this Nissan Rogue. It gives you more than you expect and everything you deserve. This SUV has 118,483 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Interior
Air Conditioning
Rear View Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
Fort Motors
250-785-6661
2014 Nissan Rogue