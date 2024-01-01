Menu
With impressive interior room for a subcompact car, this Nissan Versa Note is more comfortable than you might have thought a car this size could be. This 2014 Nissan Versa Note is fresh on our lot in Fort St John. 

Make a break for it and go somewhere unique in this Nissan Versa Note hatchback. Bring your friends along and all their gear with room to spare. With excellent fuel economy, youll be going further and doing more with less. This practical subcompact has a spacious interior, advanced technology, and performance thats as responsible as it is responsive. Enjoy the ride in this fun Nissan Versa Note. This hatchback has 123,291 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cd Player, Aux Jack, Power Mirrors.

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

123,291KM
Used
VIN 3N1CE2CP2EL406085

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # W06085
  • Mileage 123,291 KM

Vehicle Description

CD Player, Aux Jack, Power Mirrors!

With impressive interior room for a subcompact car, this Nissan Versa Note is more comfortable than you might have thought a car this size could be. This 2014 Nissan Versa Note is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.

Make a break for it and go somewhere unique in this Nissan Versa Note hatchback. Bring your friends along and all their gear with room to spare. With excellent fuel economy, you'll be going further and doing more with less. This practical subcompact has a spacious interior, advanced technology, and performance that's as responsible as it is responsive. Enjoy the ride in this fun Nissan Versa Note. This hatchback has 123,291 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cd Player, Aux Jack, Power Mirrors.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/




Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AUX JACK

2014 Nissan Versa