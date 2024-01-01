$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Nissan Versa
Note S - CD Player - Aux Jack
2014 Nissan Versa
Note S - CD Player - Aux Jack
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
123,291KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3N1CE2CP2EL406085
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # W06085
- Mileage 123,291 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
CD Player, Aux Jack, Power Mirrors!
With impressive interior room for a subcompact car, this Nissan Versa Note is more comfortable than you might have thought a car this size could be. This 2014 Nissan Versa Note is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
Make a break for it and go somewhere unique in this Nissan Versa Note hatchback. Bring your friends along and all their gear with room to spare. With excellent fuel economy, you'll be going further and doing more with less. This practical subcompact has a spacious interior, advanced technology, and performance that's as responsible as it is responsive. Enjoy the ride in this fun Nissan Versa Note. This hatchback has 123,291 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cd Player, Aux Jack, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
With impressive interior room for a subcompact car, this Nissan Versa Note is more comfortable than you might have thought a car this size could be. This 2014 Nissan Versa Note is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
Make a break for it and go somewhere unique in this Nissan Versa Note hatchback. Bring your friends along and all their gear with room to spare. With excellent fuel economy, you'll be going further and doing more with less. This practical subcompact has a spacious interior, advanced technology, and performance that's as responsible as it is responsive. Enjoy the ride in this fun Nissan Versa Note. This hatchback has 123,291 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cd Player, Aux Jack, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AUX JACK
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Fort Motors
2012 Ford F-150 Lariat - Leather Seats - Bluetooth 210,876 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-150 F150 185,309 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Versa Note S - CD Player - Aux Jack 123,291 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Fort Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
Call Dealer
250-785-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Fort Motors
250-785-6661
2014 Nissan Versa