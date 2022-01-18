Menu
2014 Toyota 4Runner

190,396 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2014 Toyota 4Runner

2014 Toyota 4Runner

SR5

2014 Toyota 4Runner

SR5

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

190,396KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8150170
  • Stock #: U72906
  • VIN: JTEBU5JRXE5172906

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 190,396 KM

Vehicle Description

Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, SiriusXM!

In a world of soft unibody SUV's, this 4Runner still has a tough reinforced body-on-frame construction. This 2014 Toyota 4Runner is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.

The 2014 Toyota 4Runner is one of the few remaining midsize SUV's on the market that embodies the term sport-utility vehicle to the fullest extent. You can drive around off-road with the 2014 Toyota 4Runner because it employs the same rugged body-on-frame architecture that underpins pickup trucks or cruise comfortably down the highway without having to change a thing. The interior offers comfortable and supportive seating while a commanding seating position gives you a clear view of the world outside. The 2014 Toyota 4Runner received some upgrades with a newly redesigned front bumper and the addition of soft touch materials throughout the interior. This SUV has 190,396 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Siriusxm, Fog Lamps, Remote Keyless Entry.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/




Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Rear View Camera
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM

Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

