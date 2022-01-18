$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Fort Motors
250-785-6661
2014 Toyota 4Runner
2014 Toyota 4Runner
SR5
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
190,396KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8150170
- Stock #: U72906
- VIN: JTEBU5JRXE5172906
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 190,396 KM
Vehicle Description
In a world of soft unibody SUV's, this 4Runner still has a tough reinforced body-on-frame construction. This 2014 Toyota 4Runner is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
The 2014 Toyota 4Runner is one of the few remaining midsize SUV's on the market that embodies the term sport-utility vehicle to the fullest extent. You can drive around off-road with the 2014 Toyota 4Runner because it employs the same rugged body-on-frame architecture that underpins pickup trucks or cruise comfortably down the highway without having to change a thing. The interior offers comfortable and supportive seating while a commanding seating position gives you a clear view of the world outside. The 2014 Toyota 4Runner received some upgrades with a newly redesigned front bumper and the addition of soft touch materials throughout the interior. This SUV has 190,396 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Siriusxm, Fog Lamps, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Rear View Camera
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Fort Motors
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5