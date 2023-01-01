Menu
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

194,483 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

LTZ - Leather Seats

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

LTZ - Leather Seats

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

Logo_AccidentFree

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

194,483KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10606485
  • Stock #: 01360VA
  • VIN: 1GC4K0E86FF105643

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 194,483 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Audio, Remote Start!

This 3500HD is a massive truck with gentle manners. This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.

The 2015 Silverado 3500HD is completely redesigned with an updated interior, new styling, and more safety features. While the 3500HD is the hard-working full-size pickup it has always been, it makes it even more of a pleasure to drive with a quieter cab and more user-friendly tech features. The 3500HD still has all the towing power you need with all the great features you want. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 194,483 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 397HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Audio, Remote Start, Remote Keyless Entry, Memory Seats.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/




Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats

Interior

remote start
Remote Keyless Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Premium Audio
SiriusXM

