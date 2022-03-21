Menu
2015 Ford Explorer

144,998 KM

Details Description Features

$23,495

+ tax & licensing
Fort Motors

250-785-6661

Limited - Leather Seats - Bluetooth - $260 B/W

Location

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

144,998KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8873972
  • Stock #: U42987
  • VIN: 1FM5K8F80FGC42987

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 144,998 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate, Rear View Camera!

Compare at $24435 - Our Price is just $23495!

The Explorer is the SUV that started the craze - and its still a contender, with a premium interior that seats seven, high-tech features, and robust mechanicals. -Car and Driver. This 2015 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.

The 2015 Ford Explorer has a long history of providing a capable, functional, spacious SUV that does not forget about comfort. Whether you enjoy the extra space and cargo capabilities of an SUV or want to take on the road less traveled, the Explorer will fit your lifestyle. If you're tackling the pavement in the city or dirt roads around the campground, the Explorer is up for anything. This SUV has 144,998 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate, Rear View Camera, Memory Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8F80FGC42987.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/



Make your deal 100% online. Configure payments, get an instant trade value, see all the incentives... even negotiate! https://deal-proposal.com/apps/deal_proposal/make_your_deal.html?vin=1FM5K8F80FGC42987&dealer_id=28886


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $259.36 with $0 down for 60 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $719 documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $6596 / Total Obligation of $30810 ). See dealer for details.


Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Vehicle Features

Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Power Tailgate
Premium Sound Package

