2015 Ford F-150

117,310 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2015 Ford F-150

2015 Ford F-150

Platinum - Navigation - Leather Seats

2015 Ford F-150

Platinum - Navigation - Leather Seats

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

117,310KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10365366
  • Stock #: V41808
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EG9FFC41808

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour BLACK/ BRUNELLO LEATHER
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V41808
  • Mileage 117,310 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera!

The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in Canada for a reason. It's simply the most trusted truck for getting the job done. This 2015 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.

High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 117,310 kms. It's white platinum metallic tri-coat in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Premium Sound Package.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1EG9FFC41808.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/




Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Interior

remote start
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Premium Sound Package

Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

