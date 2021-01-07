Menu
2015 Ford F-150

36,734 KM

Details Description Features

$29,495

+ tax & licensing
$29,495

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2015 Ford F-150

2015 Ford F-150

XLT - Bluetooth - SiriusXM - $257 B/W

2015 Ford F-150

XLT - Bluetooth - SiriusXM - $257 B/W

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

$29,495

+ taxes & licensing

36,734KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6494313
  Stock #: S45215
  VIN: 1FTEX1E88FFA45215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Flame
  • Interior Colour Grey Cloth
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # S45215
  • Mileage 36,734 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps!

Compare at $30675 - Our Price is just $29495!

Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2015 Ford F-150 is for sale today in Fort St John.

High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This low mileage Super Cab 4X4 pickup has just 36,734 kms. It's blue flame in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 282HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEX1E88FFA45215.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $256.56 with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $495 documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $6435 / Total Obligation of $36425 ). See dealer for details.


Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Vehicle Features

Compass
Bluetooth
Fixed antenna
Aluminum Wheels
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Fog Lamps
Chrome Grille
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Trailer Wiring Harness
PERIMETER ALARM
3.73 Axle Ratio
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Chrome rear step bumper
Front Cupholder
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Analog Display
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
KEYPAD
Radio w/Clock
Auto Locking Hubs
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Aluminum Panels
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
1660# Maximum Payload
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
GVWR: 2,857 kg (6,300 lb) Payload Package
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Reverse Opening Rear Doors
Engine: 3.5L Ti-VCT V6 (FFV)
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
SiriusXM
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Urethane Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

