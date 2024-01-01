Menu
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera!

For hauling, towing, and getting the job done, look no further than this rugged Ford Super Duty. This 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.

The Ford Super Duty is Canadas workhorse. With over a century of experience, Ford has obsessively designed and engineered the best heavy-duty truck they can build and it shows. Whether youre on the road or on the worksite, the Super Duty gets the job done in comfort and style. High-quality materials inside and out make this truck as nice to be in as it is to look at. Work hard and play hard in this Ford Super Duty. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 95,261 kms. Its white platinum metallic tri-coat in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Memory Seats.

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

95,261KM
Used
VIN 1FT8W3B65FEA05940

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # W05940
  • Mileage 95,261 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera!

For hauling, towing, and getting the job done, look no further than this rugged Ford Super Duty. This 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.

The Ford Super Duty is Canada's workhorse. With over a century of experience, Ford has obsessively designed and engineered the best heavy-duty truck they can build and it shows. Whether you're on the road or on the worksite, the Super Duty gets the job done in comfort and style. High-quality materials inside and out make this truck as nice to be in as it is to look at. Work hard and play hard in this Ford Super Duty. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 95,261 kms. It's white platinum metallic tri-coat in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Memory Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3B65FEA05940.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/




Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Cooled Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Rear View Camera

Additional Features

Premium Sound Package

