2015 Ford F-350
Super Duty Lariat - Leather Seats
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
95,261KM
Used
VIN 1FT8W3B65FEA05940
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # W05940
- Mileage 95,261 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera!
For hauling, towing, and getting the job done, look no further than this rugged Ford Super Duty. This 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
The Ford Super Duty is Canada's workhorse. With over a century of experience, Ford has obsessively designed and engineered the best heavy-duty truck they can build and it shows. Whether you're on the road or on the worksite, the Super Duty gets the job done in comfort and style. High-quality materials inside and out make this truck as nice to be in as it is to look at. Work hard and play hard in this Ford Super Duty. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 95,261 kms. It's white platinum metallic tri-coat in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Memory Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3B65FEA05940.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Cooled Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Rear View Camera
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
