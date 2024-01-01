Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package!</b><br> <br> For hauling, towing, and getting the job done, look no further than this rugged Ford Super Duty. This 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Fort St John. <br> <br>The Ford Super Duty is Canadas workhorse. With over a century of experience, Ford has obsessively designed and engineered the best heavy-duty truck they can build and it shows. Whether youre on the road or on the worksite, the Super Duty gets the job done in comfort and style. High-quality materials inside and out make this truck as nice to be in as it is to look at. Work hard and play hard in this Ford Super Duty. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 200,123 kms. Its white platinum metallic tri-coat in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 440HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Remote Start. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT0FED23275 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT0FED23275</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/ target=_blank>https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/</a><br><br> <br/><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

2015 Ford F-350

200,123 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Ford F-350

Super Duty Platinum - Navigation

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford F-350

Super Duty Platinum - Navigation

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
200,123KM
Used
VIN 1FT8W3BT0FED23275

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # W23275
  • Mileage 200,123 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package!

For hauling, towing, and getting the job done, look no further than this rugged Ford Super Duty. This 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.

The Ford Super Duty is Canada's workhorse. With over a century of experience, Ford has obsessively designed and engineered the best heavy-duty truck they can build and it shows. Whether you're on the road or on the worksite, the Super Duty gets the job done in comfort and style. High-quality materials inside and out make this truck as nice to be in as it is to look at. Work hard and play hard in this Ford Super Duty. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 200,123 kms. It's white platinum metallic tri-coat in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 440HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Remote Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT0FED23275.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/




Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Interior

remote start
Navigation
Rear View Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Premium Sound Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fort Motors

Used 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT - Heated Seats for sale in Fort St John, BC
2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT - Heated Seats 95,411 KM $55,495 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Fort St John, BC
2009 Ford F-150 Lariat 208,921 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Mustang GT - Aluminum Wheels - LED Lights for sale in Fort St John, BC
2022 Ford Mustang GT - Aluminum Wheels - LED Lights 7,600 KM $57,900 + tax & lic

Email Fort Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

Call Dealer

250-785-XXXX

(click to show)

250-785-6661

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

Contact Seller
2015 Ford F-350