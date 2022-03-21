Menu
2015 Ford F-350

270,239 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

Super Duty Lariat - Leather Seats

Location

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

270,239KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8933221
  • Stock #: U05920
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BT2FEA05920

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U05920
  • Mileage 270,239 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera!

Ford doesn't call it the Super Duty for nothing. This is your truck for getting the job done. This 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.

The Ford Super Duty is Canada's workhorse. With over a century of experience, Ford has obsessively designed and engineered the best heavy-duty truck they can build and it shows. Whether you're on the road or on the worksite, the Super Duty gets the job done in comfort and style. High-quality materials inside and out make this truck as nice to be in as it is to look at. Work hard and play hard in this Ford Super Duty. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 270,239 kms. It's white platinum metallic tri-coat in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 440HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Memory Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT2FEA05920.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/




Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Vehicle Features

Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Cooled Seats
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Premium Sound Package

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-XXXX

250-785-6661

