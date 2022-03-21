$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Fort Motors
250-785-6661
2015 Ford F-350
Super Duty Lariat - Leather Seats
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
270,239KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8933221
- Stock #: U05920
- VIN: 1FT8W3BT2FEA05920
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Ford doesn't call it the Super Duty for nothing. This is your truck for getting the job done. This 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
The Ford Super Duty is Canada's workhorse. With over a century of experience, Ford has obsessively designed and engineered the best heavy-duty truck they can build and it shows. Whether you're on the road or on the worksite, the Super Duty gets the job done in comfort and style. High-quality materials inside and out make this truck as nice to be in as it is to look at. Work hard and play hard in this Ford Super Duty. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 270,239 kms. It's white platinum metallic tri-coat in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 440HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Memory Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT2FEA05920.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Cooled Seats
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Premium Sound Package
