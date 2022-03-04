$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda Civic
Sedan LX - Bluetooth - Cruise Control
Location
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
166,416KM
Used
- Stock #: U02152
- VIN: 2HGFB2F49FH002152
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
For 2015, the Honda Civic Sedan remains the act to beat, thanks to its strong reliability, safety, comfort and resale value, says KBB.com. This 2015 Honda Civic Sedan is for sale today in Fort St John.
In addition to the impressive performance and handling that the 2015 Honda Civic Sedan provides, this model also offers exceptional amenities to enhance the total experience. Staying in tune with what drivers want, this car features modern technology for information and entertainment. It also provides outstanding safety ratings to make everyone feel safe no matter where the destination leads.This sedan has 166,416 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 143HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Doors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Cruise Control
Bluetooth
