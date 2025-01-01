$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2015 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black Interior W/ Ebony Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # X24854
- Mileage 142,940 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for adventure? This rugged 2015 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk, available now at Fort Motors, is ready to conquer any terrain. This black beauty boasts a powerful 4-wheel drive system, perfect for navigating Canadian winters or exploring off-road trails. With its bold design and comfortable black leather interior, this SUV is as stylish as it is capable. This Trailhawk has been well-maintained and has 142940KM on the odometer, offering you years of reliable performance.
This Cherokee Trailhawk is packed with features designed for both comfort and capability. From its off-road suspension to its advanced safety features, this Jeep is built to handle anything you throw at it. The spacious interior provides ample room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for family adventures or weekend getaways. Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional SUV. Visit Fort Motors today and experience the thrill of the Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk!
Here are five standout features of this 2015 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk:
- Jeep Active Drive II: Experience superior off-road capability with this advanced 4x4 system.
- 8.4" Touchscreen Display: Stay connected and entertained with the user-friendly infotainment system.
- Off-Road Suspension: Tackle challenging trails with confidence, thanks to the specialized suspension.
- 4 Skid Plates: Protect your vehicle's undercarriage from rocks and obstacles.
- Parkview Back-Up Camera: Maneuver with ease and confidence, even in tight spaces.
Vehicle Features
Fort Motors
250-785-6661