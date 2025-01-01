Menu
<p>Looking for adventure? This rugged 2015 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk, available now at Fort Motors, is ready to conquer any terrain. This black beauty boasts a powerful 4-wheel drive system, perfect for navigating Canadian winters or exploring off-road trails. With its bold design and comfortable black leather interior, this SUV is as stylish as it is capable. This Trailhawk has been well-maintained and has 142940KM on the odometer, offering you years of reliable performance.</p> <p>This Cherokee Trailhawk is packed with features designed for both comfort and capability. From its off-road suspension to its advanced safety features, this Jeep is built to handle anything you throw at it. The spacious interior provides ample room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for family adventures or weekend getaways. Dont miss your chance to own this exceptional SUV. Visit Fort Motors today and experience the thrill of the Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk!</p> <p>Here are five standout features of this 2015 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Jeep Active Drive II:</strong> Experience superior off-road capability with this advanced 4x4 system.</li> <li><strong>8.4" Touchscreen Display:</strong> Stay connected and entertained with the user-friendly infotainment system.</li> <li><strong>Off-Road Suspension:</strong> Tackle challenging trails with confidence, thanks to the specialized suspension.</li> <li><strong>4 Skid Plates:</strong> Protect your vehicles undercarriage from rocks and obstacles.</li> <li><strong>Parkview Back-Up Camera:</strong> Maneuver with ease and confidence, even in tight spaces.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

142,940KM
VIN 1C4PJMBS3FW724854

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Interior W/ Ebony Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # X24854
  • Mileage 142,940 KM

Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Tires: P245/65R17 OWL AT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Electronic Range Select
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Compass
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Harman Radio Manufacturer
Nav Ready! See Dealer For Details
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
8.4" touch screen display
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Hill Descent Control
Block Heater
160 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Auxiliary transmission oil cooler
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Off Road Suspension
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
4.083 Axle Ratio
Jeep Active Drive II
59.8 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,494 kgs (5,500 lbs)
4 Skid Plates
Driver Selectable Rear Locking Differential
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
453.6 Kgs Maximum Payload

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth Integrated Voice Command
GPS Antenna Input

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

