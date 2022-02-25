2015 RAM 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 8 , 8 0 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8448693

8448693 Stock #: U94022

U94022 VIN: 1C6RR7GT0FS694022

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # U94022

Mileage 78,807 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Exterior Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.