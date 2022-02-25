$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2015 RAM 1500
2015 RAM 1500
SLT - Bluetooth - SiriusXM - Low Mileage
Location
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
Used
- Listing ID: 8448693
- VIN: 1C6RR7GT0FS694022
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,807 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ram 1500 is a top contender in the full-size pickup segment thanks to a winning combination of a strong powertrain, a smooth ride, and a well-trimmed cabin. This 2015 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This low mileage Quad Cab 4X4 pickup has just 78,807 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7GT0FS694022.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
SiriusXM
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5