<p>This 2015 Toyota 4Runner SR5, available at Fort Motors, is a rugged and reliable SUV ready for any adventure. With its powerful 4.0L V6 engine and 4-wheel drive system, you can confidently tackle any terrain. The white exterior is complemented by a sleek and stylish design, while the spacious interior offers comfort and convenience for all passengers.</p> <p>This 4Runner is equipped with a wide range of features, including a back-up camera, cruise control with steering wheel controls, and a driver information centre. The deep tinted glass provides privacy and keeps the interior cool, while the splash guards protect the vehicle from the elements. The leather steering wheel and full cloth headliner add a touch of luxury, while the cargo space lights and rear cupholders make it easy to stay organized and comfortable on the go.</p> <p>With 151,535 km on the odometer, this 4Runner has been well-maintained and is ready for many more adventures.</p> <p>Here are 5 of the most exciting features:</p> <ol> <li><strong>4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any terrain with confidence.</li> <li><strong>Deep Tinted Glass:</strong> Enjoy privacy and a cooler interior.</li> <li><strong>Leather Steering Wheel:</strong> Experience a touch of luxury.</li> <li><strong>Back-Up Camera:</strong> Park with ease and confidence.</li> <li><strong>Splash Guards:</strong> Keep your 4Runner looking its best.</li> </ol> <p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2015 Toyota 4Runner

151,535 KM

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota 4Runner

SR5

2015 Toyota 4Runner

SR5

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
151,535KM
VIN JTEBU5JR8F5252089

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 151,535 KM

This 2015 Toyota 4Runner SR5, available at Fort Motors, is a rugged and reliable SUV ready for any adventure. With its powerful 4.0L V6 engine and 4-wheel drive system, you can confidently tackle any terrain. The white exterior is complemented by a sleek and stylish design, while the spacious interior offers comfort and convenience for all passengers.


This 4Runner is equipped with a wide range of features, including a back-up camera, cruise control with steering wheel controls, and a driver information centre. The deep tinted glass provides privacy and keeps the interior cool, while the splash guards protect the vehicle from the elements. The leather steering wheel and full cloth headliner add a touch of luxury, while the cargo space lights and rear cupholders make it easy to stay organized and comfortable on the go.


With 151,535 km on the odometer, this 4Runner has been well-maintained and is ready for many more adventures.


Here are 5 of the most exciting features:


  1. 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence.
  2. Deep Tinted Glass: Enjoy privacy and a cooler interior.
  3. Leather Steering Wheel: Experience a touch of luxury.
  4. Back-Up Camera: Park with ease and confidence.
  5. Splash Guards: Keep your 4Runner looking its best.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Power Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Grille w/Body-Coloured Bar

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Windows
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
5 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 5 12V DC Power Outlets
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Mechanical

Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Single stainless steel exhaust
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Manual Transfer Case
Auto Locking Hubs
3 Skid Plates
3.727 Axle Ratio
Independent Double Wishbone Front Suspension -inc: 4-link rear suspension, gas shock absorbers, coil springs and stabilizer bar
GVWR: 2,706 kgs (5,965 lbs)
72-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
87 L Fuel Tank
Security System Pre-Wiring
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
Engine: 4.0L V6 DOHC 24-Valve SMFI -inc: dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), sequential multiport electronic fuel injection, engine oil cooler, tier 2 bin 5 emissions rating, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator and heater and stainle...
595.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio

2015 Toyota 4Runner