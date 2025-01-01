$26,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota 4Runner
SR5
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 151,535 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2015 Toyota 4Runner SR5, available at Fort Motors, is a rugged and reliable SUV ready for any adventure. With its powerful 4.0L V6 engine and 4-wheel drive system, you can confidently tackle any terrain. The white exterior is complemented by a sleek and stylish design, while the spacious interior offers comfort and convenience for all passengers.
This 4Runner is equipped with a wide range of features, including a back-up camera, cruise control with steering wheel controls, and a driver information centre. The deep tinted glass provides privacy and keeps the interior cool, while the splash guards protect the vehicle from the elements. The leather steering wheel and full cloth headliner add a touch of luxury, while the cargo space lights and rear cupholders make it easy to stay organized and comfortable on the go.
With 151,535 km on the odometer, this 4Runner has been well-maintained and is ready for many more adventures.
Here are 5 of the most exciting features:
- 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence.
- Deep Tinted Glass: Enjoy privacy and a cooler interior.
- Leather Steering Wheel: Experience a touch of luxury.
- Back-Up Camera: Park with ease and confidence.
- Splash Guards: Keep your 4Runner looking its best.
Vehicle Features
