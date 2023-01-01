Menu
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

90,887 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

Logo_AccidentFree

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

90,887KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10161090
  • Stock #: V73242
  • VIN: WVGJV7AXXFW573242

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V73242
  • Mileage 90,887 KM

Vehicle Description

A premium crossover SUV for a not so premium price. This 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.

The 2015 Tiguan is Volkswagen's compact SUV, slotting in just below the Touareg. Being smaller in size doens't mean that it had to give up on luxury and capability. With high quality materials throughout, a long list of standard features and excellent on and off road driving dynamics. The Tiguan also delivers a no-nonsense, versatile, and comfortable interior, the front seats feel sporty yet supportive, with very a comfortable driving position, while the second-row seats - slide and tilt, leaving ample space for adults and the ability to increase cargo space when no one is in backseats. This SUV has 90,887 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/




Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

