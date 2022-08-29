$12,900+ tax & licensing
$12,900
+ taxes & licensing
250-785-6661
2016 Dodge Dart
SE - Power Seats - $143 B/W
Location
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
55,466KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9076492
- Stock #: U09710
- VIN: 1C3CDFAA2GD609710
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 55,466 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $13416 - Our Price is just $12900!
This Dodge Dart delivers with modern entertainment and tech features as well as impressive performance and fuel economy. This 2016 Dodge Dart is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
This Dodge Dart is a compact car guaranteed to turn heads and change perceptions. It's neither boring, basic, nor bland. It's been engineered without comprimise with a powertrain that's both powerful and efficient. This is the car that redefined the segment by offering features and benefites uncommon with other vehicles in its competitive class. See what you've been missing with this Dodge Dart. This low mileage sedan has just 55,466 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 160HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Dart's trim level is SE. This Dart SE is an excellent value in a stylish compact sedan. It comes standard with features like an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with an aux jack, power windows, power locks with remote keyless entry, sport cloth seats, LED taillights, ten airbags, electronic stability control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Locks.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C3CDFAA2GD609710.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Make your deal 100% online. Configure payments, get an instant trade value, see all the incentives... even negotiate! https://deal-proposal.com/apps/deal_proposal/make_your_deal.html?vin=1C3CDFAA2GD609710&dealer_id=28886
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $142.50 with $0 down for 60 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $719 documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $3272 / Total Obligation of $16891 ). See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5