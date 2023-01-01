Menu
2016 Ford Escape

92,535 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2016 Ford Escape

2016 Ford Escape

SE - Bluetooth - SiriusXM - Heated Seats

2016 Ford Escape

SE - Bluetooth - SiriusXM - Heated Seats

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

Logo_AccidentFree

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

92,535KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9698617
  Stock #: V15861
  VIN: 1FMCU0G91GUC15861

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 92,535 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Heated Seats!

The compact and reliable Ford Escape SUV offers plenty of features for an entry-level crossover. This 2016 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.

If you need an escape from mundane compact SUV's, this Ford Escape is your ticket. Attractive styling inside and out and true SUV versatility make it a compelling package. The comfortable interior has plenty of room for passengers and cargo and it's packed with modern, advanced tech. This Escape delivers spirited, athletic performance while returning excellent fuel economy. If you're looking for a practical, efficient vehicle for getting around in style, the Ford Escape is hard to beat.This SUV has 92,535 kms. It's ingot silver metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 231HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Escape's trim level is SE. Some of the highlights you will receive when moving up to the Escape SE include the SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth, an aux jack, and SiriusXM satellite radio, a backup camera, heated seats, bright dual exhaust tips, an entry keypad on driver's door, an engine block heater, front fog lamps, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Heated Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU0G91GUC15861.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/




Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

SiriusXM

Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

