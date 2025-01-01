$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford Explorer
EXPLORER LIMITED
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 72,390 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV that's ready for anything? Check out this stunning 2016 Ford Explorer Limited, available now at Fort Motors! This beauty boasts a head-turning Ruby Red Metallic exterior and a luxurious Tan Leather interior, making it as stylish as it is practical. With only 72,390 kilometers on the odometer, this Explorer is just getting started, offering you years of comfortable and confident driving. Its spacious interior and advanced features make it perfect for families, adventurers, and anyone who appreciates a vehicle that can do it all.
This Explorer Limited is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. From its powerful 4-wheel drive system to its array of modern conveniences, you'll find everything you need for a smooth and enjoyable ride. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring off the beaten path, this Explorer is equipped to handle it all. Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional SUV – visit Fort Motors today and experience the difference!
Here are five standout features that make this 2016 Ford Explorer Limited truly special:
- Heated Leather Steering Wheel with Auto Tilt-Away: Experience ultimate comfort and convenience with a steering wheel that warms your hands and automatically adjusts for easy entry and exit.
- Integrated Navigation System with Voice Activation: Get where you need to go with ease, thanks to a built-in navigation system that responds to your voice commands.
- Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access: Effortlessly load and unload your cargo with the convenience of a power liftgate.
- Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence, thanks to the advanced four-wheel-drive system.
- Back-Up Camera with Washer: Navigate tight spots and park with ease, thanks to the added safety and convenience of a back-up camera.
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Interior
Exterior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Fort Motors
250-785-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
250-785-6661