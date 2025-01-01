Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV thats ready for anything? Check out this stunning 2016 Ford Explorer Limited, available now at Fort Motors! This beauty boasts a head-turning Ruby Red Metallic exterior and a luxurious Tan Leather interior, making it as stylish as it is practical. With only 72,390 kilometers on the odometer, this Explorer is just getting started, offering you years of comfortable and confident driving. Its spacious interior and advanced features make it perfect for families, adventurers, and anyone who appreciates a vehicle that can do it all.</p> <p>This Explorer Limited is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. From its powerful 4-wheel drive system to its array of modern conveniences, youll find everything you need for a smooth and enjoyable ride. Whether youre navigating city streets or exploring off the beaten path, this Explorer is equipped to handle it all. Dont miss your chance to own this exceptional SUV – visit Fort Motors today and experience the difference!</p> <p>Here are five standout features that make this 2016 Ford Explorer Limited truly special:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Heated Leather Steering Wheel with Auto Tilt-Away:</strong> Experience ultimate comfort and convenience with a steering wheel that warms your hands and automatically adjusts for easy entry and exit.</li> <li><strong>Integrated Navigation System with Voice Activation:</strong> Get where you need to go with ease, thanks to a built-in navigation system that responds to your voice commands.</li> <li><strong>Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access:</strong> Effortlessly load and unload your cargo with the convenience of a power liftgate.</li> <li><strong>Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road condition with confidence, thanks to the advanced four-wheel-drive system.</li> <li><strong>Back-Up Camera with Washer:</strong> Navigate tight spots and park with ease, thanks to the added safety and convenience of a back-up camera.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2016 Ford Explorer

72,390 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford Explorer

EXPLORER LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle
12911252

2016 Ford Explorer

EXPLORER LIMITED

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

  1. 12911252
  2. 12911252
  3. 12911252
  4. 12911252
  5. 12911252
  6. 12911252
  7. 12911252
  8. 12911252
  9. 12911252
  10. 12911252
  11. 12911252
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
72,390KM
VIN 1FM5K8FH0GGB45970

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,390 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV that's ready for anything? Check out this stunning 2016 Ford Explorer Limited, available now at Fort Motors! This beauty boasts a head-turning Ruby Red Metallic exterior and a luxurious Tan Leather interior, making it as stylish as it is practical. With only 72,390 kilometers on the odometer, this Explorer is just getting started, offering you years of comfortable and confident driving. Its spacious interior and advanced features make it perfect for families, adventurers, and anyone who appreciates a vehicle that can do it all.


This Explorer Limited is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. From its powerful 4-wheel drive system to its array of modern conveniences, you'll find everything you need for a smooth and enjoyable ride. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring off the beaten path, this Explorer is equipped to handle it all. Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional SUV – visit Fort Motors today and experience the difference!


Here are five standout features that make this 2016 Ford Explorer Limited truly special:


  • Heated Leather Steering Wheel with Auto Tilt-Away: Experience ultimate comfort and convenience with a steering wheel that warms your hands and automatically adjusts for easy entry and exit.
  • Integrated Navigation System with Voice Activation: Get where you need to go with ease, thanks to a built-in navigation system that responds to your voice commands.
  • Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access: Effortlessly load and unload your cargo with the convenience of a power liftgate.
  • Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence, thanks to the advanced four-wheel-drive system.
  • Back-Up Camera with Washer: Navigate tight spots and park with ease, thanks to the added safety and convenience of a back-up camera.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Auto Locking Hubs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
200 Amp Alternator
3.65 Axle Ratio
70.4 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,794 kgs (6,160 lbs)
72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Interior

Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Keypad
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Exterior

Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Tires: P255/50R20 AS BSW
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Passenger Knee Airbag
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Front Camera w/Washer
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
turn-by-turn navigation directions
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fort Motors

Used 2016 Ford Explorer EXPLORER LIMITED for sale in Fort St John, BC
2016 Ford Explorer EXPLORER LIMITED 72,390 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford F-350 Lariat for sale in Fort St John, BC
2024 Ford F-350 Lariat 5,345 KM $81,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 GMC Sierra 3500 AT4 for sale in Fort St John, BC
2024 GMC Sierra 3500 AT4 44,270 KM $84,995 + tax & lic

Email Fort Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

Call Dealer

250-785-XXXX

(click to show)

250-785-6661

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2016 Ford Explorer