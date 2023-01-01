$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-150
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
168,422KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10614306
- Stock #: V05543
- VIN: 1FTFW1EG0GFD05543
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
The F-150 features continues this year with an industry first all aluminum body. Combining high strength, military grade, aluminum alloy with high strength steel has created a lean machine that is heavy on capability. It's built for life in the hardest work environment but creates a light footprint and yet is designed to be a modern luxury daily driver.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 168,422 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1EG0GFD05543.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
