2016 Ford F-150

168,422 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

F150

2016 Ford F-150

F150

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

168,422KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10614306
  • Stock #: V05543
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EG0GFD05543

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V05543
  • Mileage 168,422 KM

Vehicle Description

Better fuel economy, better handling and a higher payload capacity is the result of dedicated engineers always trying to improve the legendary Ford F-150. This 2016 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.

The F-150 features continues this year with an industry first all aluminum body. Combining high strength, military grade, aluminum alloy with high strength steel has created a lean machine that is heavy on capability. It's built for life in the hardest work environment but creates a light footprint and yet is designed to be a modern luxury daily driver.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 168,422 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1EG0GFD05543.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/




Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-XXXX

250-785-6661

