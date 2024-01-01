$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-350
Super Duty Lariat - Bluetooth
2016 Ford F-350
Super Duty Lariat - Bluetooth
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
331,370KM
VIN 1FT8W3BT7GEB57502
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Charcoal Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # W57502
- Mileage 331,370 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SYNC. Sirius XM, Satellite Radio, Air Conditioning !
For hauling, towing, and getting the job done, look no further than this rugged Ford Super Duty. This 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
The Ford Super Duty is Canada's workhorse. With over a century of experience, Ford has obsessively designed and engineered the best heavy-duty truck they can build and it shows. Whether you're on the road or on the worksite, the Super Duty gets the job done in comfort and style. High-quality materials inside and out make this truck as nice to be in as it is to look at. Work hard and play hard in this Ford Super Duty.This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 331,370 kms. It's white platinum metallic tri-coat in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 440HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is Lariat. The Lariat trim gives this Super Duty some advanced features you might be surprised to find at this price point. You get the SYNC infotainment system with an 8-inch color touchscreen, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM satellite radio, power, heated, telescoping trailer-tow mirrors, and integrated trailer brake controller, side steps, a power-sliding rear window, a backup camera, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Sync. Sirius Xm, Satellite Radio, Air Conditioning .
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT7GEB57502.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/free-credit-check/
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Rear View Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Additional Features
SYNC. Sirius XM
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Fort Motors
250-785-6661
2016 Ford F-350