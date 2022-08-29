$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Fiesta
SE - Bluetooth - SYNC - Low Mileage
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
68,949KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9205372
- Stock #: U04431
- VIN: 3FADP4EJ0GM204431
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 68,949 KM
Vehicle Description
Though the Fiesta might be small, it is still mighty fierce. -Car and Driver This 2016 Ford Fiesta is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
Ford has changed what it means to be a subcompact car with the Fiesta. Cars this size used to be penalty boxes that nobody wanted to drive. This Fiesta is a different story. Fun to drive, small car efficiency, and impressive tech all in a great looking car. The Ford Fiesta is a game changer. This low mileage hatchback has just 68,949 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 120HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Fiesta's trim level is SE. The SE trim of this Ford Fiesta offers an excellent blend of features and value. You get Ford's famous SYNC infotainment system which features Bluetooth and voice control. Control your phone and your music without taking your hands off the wheel. The AM/FM radio not only has a CD player, but it's MP3 ready with an aux jack. In the dash, there's a multifunction message centre with and LCD screen. Make more room for cargo with the 60/40 split rear seats that fold down with ease. The S trim includes other perks like remote keyless entry, air conditioning, power locks, power windows, ambient lighting, cruise control, electronic power assisted steering, electronic brake force distribution, hill start assist, and torque vectoring control. Safety and security features include seven airbags, anti-lock brakes, AdvanceTrac electronic stability control, blind spot mirrors, perimeter alarm, and the SecuriLock anti-theft system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Sync, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FADP4EJ0GM204431.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bluetooth
Sync
