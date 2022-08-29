2016 Ford Fiesta

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 8 , 9 4 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9205372

9205372 Stock #: U04431

U04431 VIN: 3FADP4EJ0GM204431

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 68,949 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Sync

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.