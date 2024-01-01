$32,500+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT - Bluetooth
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT - Bluetooth
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$32,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
92,034KM
VIN 3GCUKREC2HG422295
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # W22295
- Mileage 92,034 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, SiriusXM, EZ-Lift Tailgate, Power Windows, Remote Keyless Entry!
Compare at $33800 - Our Price is just $32500!
This hard-working Chevy Silverado is a top choice for its functional interior, handsome exterior and impressive capability. This 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is for sale today in Fort St John.
This Chevy Silverado has the strength, capability and advanced technology that stand the test of time and the test of miles. This truck's capability is defined by a powertrain that's both powerful and efficient. Tough, proven, high-strength steel that provides high-strength dependability raises the bar even higher. This Silverado is brawn, brains, and reliability brought together in one powerful pickup you can trust. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 92,034 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is LT. The Silverado LT is one of the most popular trims and offers some excellent equipment. Standard on this 1500 LT are stylish aluminum wheels, a very handy EZ-Lift and lower tailgate, an 8 inch touchscreen display with Chevy MyLink, Bluetooth streaming audio and SiriusXM. Furthermore, steering wheel audio controls, LED fog lamps, power windows, remote keyless entry and GM's Stabilitrak also comes included in this trim level. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Ez-lift Tailgate, Power Windows, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Driver Information Centre, 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
Windows, power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar
Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor) (Not available on Regular Cab models.)
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
6-Speaker Audio System
Radio, HD
Mechanical
Four Wheel Drive
Body, Pick Up Box
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Capless Fuel Fill
Transfer case, electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (Included with 4WD models only.)
GVWR, 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD models and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Safety
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Exterior
Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
Glass, deep-tinted
Active aero shutters, front
CornerSteps, rear bumper
Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature DRL
Mouldings, bodyside, body colour
Wheelhouse liners, rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)
Additional Features
EZ-lift tailgate
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
$32,500
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500