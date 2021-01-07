The 2017 Traverse is designed to fit the entire family. This 2017 Chevrolet Traverse is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
Filled with plenty of amenities and style, the 2017 Traverse is a SUV designed for everyone. The ingenious Smart Slide second-row seating allows easy access to the third row and the sliding armrest with storage compartment is perfect for all of the little extras in life. So whether it's the day-to-day commute or the next weekend getaway, this 2017 Chrevrolet Traverse adapts to you and your lifestyle. This SUV has 117,654 kms. It's nice in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 281HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Traverse's trim level is LT. Our Traverse LT is a step above the base LS model and includes aluminum wheels, front fog lamps, a power heated driver seat, rear park assist, remote vehicle start and a leather wrapped steering wheel plus all of the standard equipment from the lower LS model.You'll also receive a 6.5 inch colour touch screen display, SiriusXM, remote keyless entry, cruise control, air conditioning, power windows, stabilitrak and it even comes with a build in rear vision camera to help assist when backing into a tight parking spot. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Engine Start, Heated Seat, Siriusxm, Cruise Control, Touch Screen, Rear View Camera.
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Remote Engine Start
All Wheel Drive
heated seat
Rear View Camera
Rear Park Assist
Touch Screen
Cup holders 10 with (ABB) 7-passenger (2-2-3 seating configuration) and 12 with (ABC) 8-passenger (2-3-3 seating configuration)
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (Does not monitor spare)
Roof rail mouldings
SiriusXM
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Wipers, front intermittent with washers
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Fog lamps, front
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Door handles, chrome
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Door locks, rear child security
Defogger, rear-window electric
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Cargo storage, tray under rear floor
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Spoiler, rear
Liftgate, rear manual
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Horn, dual-note
Engine, 3.6L SIDI V6 (281 hp [210 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 266 lb-ft of torque @ 3400 rpm [359.1 N-m])
Axle, 3.16 ratio
Exhaust, single outlet
Wheel, 17" (43.2 cm) compact steel spare wheel and tire
Mouldings, body-colour bodyside
Glass, Solar-Ray deep-tinted (all windows except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver and front passenger side glass)
Insulation, acoustical package
Steering column, tilt and telescopic with brake/transmission shift interlock
Windows, power with driver Express-Down
Lighting, interior with theater dimming, cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
Air bags, front passenger air bag suppression
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators
Battery, high capacity 660 cold-cranking amps
Headlamps, dual cavity, halogen
Audio system feature, standard speaker system
Seat, 2-way manual front passenger, included with Premium Cloth
Console, front centre with 2 cup holders, covered storage bin and sliding armrest with storage
Instrumentation, enhanced Driver Information Centre with personalization features, speedometer, tachometer, outside temperature display, low oil, fuel and coolant indicators, odometer, trip odometer and trip computer with digital compass
Visors, driver and front passenger padded with cloth trim, colour-keyed and illuminated vanity mirrors
Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Colour Touch Radio
Seat, 8-way power driver with power recline and lumbar control
Air bags, frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger, driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and head curtain side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions
GVWR, 6459 lbs. (2930 kg) (CV14526 AWD models only.)
Trim, interior, wood grain centre stack and interior trim
OnStar Basic plan for 5 years includes limited vehicle mobile app features, Monthly Diagnostics Report and Dealer Maintenance Notification (Basic Plan available for 5 years from the date of vehicle delivery and is transferable. Does not include Emergen...
