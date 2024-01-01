Menu
<b>Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SYNC, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control!</b><br> <br> This Ford Edge is a perfectly sized crossover. Bold styling, a smooth ride, and plenty of cargo space are just the beginning. This 2017 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Fort St John. <br> <br>The Ford Edge can make you unstoppable. It has lots of space for people and cargo and its a genuine pleasure to drive. The craftsmanship and attention to detail inside and out are uncommonly good for a crossover in this price range. Take it for a spin today!This SUV has 120,675 kms. Its red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Edges trim level is SEL. The mid range SEL trim is a nice blend of features and value. It comes standard with SYNC with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, a 4.2-inch color screen, a rear view camera, a media hub with an aux jack and a USB port, heated seats, remote keyless entry, automatic headlamps, push-button start, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Sync, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4J80HBB38809 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4J80HBB38809</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/ target=_blank>https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/</a><br><br> <br/><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

