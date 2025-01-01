$22,500+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
Titanium
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic
- Interior Colour Medium Light Stone Cloth
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # X11047
- Mileage 67,931 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 Ford Escape Titanium is a stylish and capable SUV that's ready for adventure. With its Magnetic exterior and Medium Light Stone Cloth interior, it offers a sophisticated look and feel. Under the hood, you'll find a powerful 2.0L EcoBoost engine paired with a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, providing plenty of power for both city driving and highway cruising. This Escape Titanium is equipped with a 4-wheel drive system, ensuring confident handling in all weather conditions. With only 67,931 km on the odometer, this Escape is just getting started.
At Fort Motors, we're proud to offer this well-maintained Escape Titanium. It's packed with features that enhance both comfort and safety. Enjoy the convenience of a power liftgate, heated leather steering wheel, and a voice-activated dual-zone climate control system. Stay connected with SYNC Connect, which allows you to remotely start your vehicle, lock/unlock doors, and more. Safety is paramount with features like blind spot monitoring, rear collision warning, and a comprehensive suite of airbags.
This Escape Titanium is a perfect blend of style, performance, and practicality. Visit Fort Motors today to experience it for yourself.
Vehicle Features
Fort Motors
250-785-6661