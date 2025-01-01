Menu
<p>This 2017 Ford Escape Titanium is a stylish and capable SUV thats ready for adventure. With its Magnetic exterior and Medium Light Stone Cloth interior, it offers a sophisticated look and feel. Under the hood, youll find a powerful 2.0L EcoBoost engine paired with a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, providing plenty of power for both city driving and highway cruising. This Escape Titanium is equipped with a 4-wheel drive system, ensuring confident handling in all weather conditions. With only 67,931 km on the odometer, this Escape is just getting started.</p> <p>At Fort Motors, were proud to offer this well-maintained Escape Titanium. Its packed with features that enhance both comfort and safety. Enjoy the convenience of a power liftgate, heated leather steering wheel, and a voice-activated dual-zone climate control system. Stay connected with SYNC Connect, which allows you to remotely start your vehicle, lock/unlock doors, and more. Safety is paramount with features like blind spot monitoring, rear collision warning, and a comprehensive suite of airbags.</p> <p>This Escape Titanium is a perfect blend of style, performance, and practicality. Visit Fort Motors today to experience it for yourself.</p> <p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2017 Ford Escape

67,931 KM

Titanium

12287001

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

67,931KM
VIN 1FMCU9J95HUB11047

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic
  • Interior Colour Medium Light Stone Cloth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # X11047
  • Mileage 67,931 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
3.07 Axle Ratio
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 2,195 kgs (4,840 lbs)
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
61.7 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.0L EcoBoost GTDI I-4 -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and auto-start-stop technology

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Laminated Glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
KEYPAD
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
SYNC Services Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
SYNC Connect -inc: Note: SYNC Connect includes service for 5 years, Owners of SYNC Connect-equipped vehicles use FordPass to activate remote vehicle features, FordPass is available through a free download via the App Store or Google Play store, late av...
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Console Ducts and Supplemental Cabin Heater

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Rear Collision Warning

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
390w Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

