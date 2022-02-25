$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Expedition
Limited - Sunroof - Navigation
180,232KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8447121
- Stock #: U10094
- VIN: 1FMJU2AT7HEA10094
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Bold styling complements outstanding capability. This 2017 Ford Expedition is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
The 2017 Ford Expedition's dynamic front end creates a look that establishes the Expedition as the flagship of Ford SUVs. But styling isn't all there is, the Expedition comes standard with many standard high end technologies and safety equipment. When it comes to delivering the capability you need, the 2017 Ford Expedition is the full-size SUV that can do it all. This SUV has 180,232 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Expedition's trim level is Limited. The Limited trim upgrades this SUV to a more luxurious experience. It comes with four-wheel drive, a heavy-duty trailer tow package, SYNC 3 with an 8-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Sony 12-speaker premium audio, navigation, leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power moonroof, a rearview camera, remote start, a power liftgate, running boards, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMJU2AT7HEA10094.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats
Sunroof
remote start
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Navigation
Premium Sound Package
