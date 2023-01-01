$CALL+ tax & licensing
Fort Motors
250-785-6661
2017 Ford Explorer
Sport - Navigation
Location
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
89,517KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10198305
- Stock #: V28251
- VIN: 1FM5K8GT1HGD28251
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Smoked Quartz Tinted Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Ebony Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
The Ford Explorer continues to be one of the best values in Canada for a mid size SUV. This 2017 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
The 2017 Ford Explorer is Ford's answer to a mid sized suv. With standard seating for seven, the Explorer offers the perfect fit between a people mover and a stylish urban off road vehicle, equally capable of taking you to the ski hill or your office. With decent fuel efficiency and a modern cutting edge look, the Explorer needs to be on your list if your in the market for an SUV.This SUV has 89,517 kms. It's smoked quartz tinted clearcoat in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Explorer's trim level is Sport. Our Sport trim is the next model up from the Limited and is evident from its distinctive look. With exterior features such as dual stainless steel exhaust tips, a unique black grill with black door handles, black mirrors and black body inserts and 20 inch machined aluminum wheels, it immediately stands out from the Limited trim. On the inside, the Sport trim is made evident by red accent stitching, metal accents on the steering wheel, unique seats with leatherette back material, carbon fibre look instrument panel insert. Additional key upgrades from the limited include: class III trailer hitch and harness, 4 wheel disc brakes, sport tuned suspension, blind spot monitoring system, cross traffic alert rear collision, front camera with a built in washer, remote engine start and Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Blind Spot Monitoring, Remote Engine Start, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8GT1HGD28251.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Navigation
Remote Engine Start
Additional Features
Blind Spot Monitoring
