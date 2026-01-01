$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Explorer
LIMITED
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ruby Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # Y16634
- Mileage 174,543 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and feature-packed SUV that can handle anything a Canadian winter throws your way? Check out this used 2017 Ford Explorer LIMITED, now available at Carpages.ca! This versatile SUV is ready for your next adventure, boasting a robust 4-wheel drive system and a comfortable interior designed for both daily commutes and weekend getaways. With 174543KM on the odometer, this Explorer has plenty of life left and is ready to serve you for years to come.
This Explorer LIMITED is loaded with premium features to enhance your driving experience. From its advanced safety features to its luxurious interior, this SUV offers a blend of practicality and comfort. The powerful 3.5L Ti-VCT V6 engine provides ample power, while the automatic transmission ensures smooth and effortless driving. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own a well-equipped and capable SUV. Visit Carpages.ca today to learn more!
Here are five standout features that make this 2017 Ford Explorer LIMITED a must-see:
- Heated Leather Steering Wheel: Embrace the Canadian winters with a heated leather steering wheel, providing ultimate comfort on those chilly mornings.
- Integrated Navigation System: Never get lost again with the built-in navigation system, guiding you to your destination with ease.
- Power Liftgate: Effortlessly access the cargo area with the power liftgate, making loading and unloading a breeze.
- Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with the confidence of automatic four-wheel drive, ensuring optimal traction and control.
- Back-Up Camera w/Washer: Navigate tight spots and park with ease, thanks to the back-up camera with a washer to keep the lens clear.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Fort Motors
250-785-6661