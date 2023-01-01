$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-150
XLT - SYNC
2017 Ford F-150
XLT - SYNC
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
146,382KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1EP6HKE42376
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # V42376
- Mileage 146,382 KM
Vehicle Description
FX4 Off-Road Package, 301A Equipment Group, SYNC, Remote Engine Start!
A best-seller and a hard worker, the Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2017 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 146,382 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 325HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-150's trim level is XLT. The XLT trim on this F-150 is a work truck that offers an excellent blend of features and value. It gives you the power and handling you need with features like AdvanceTrac electronic stability control, roll stability control, tow/haul mode, sport mode, a fully boxed frame, and trailer sway control. On the exterior, you get automatic halogen headlights, fog lights, a chrome grille, chrome bumpers, cargo lights, and cargo tie-down hooks. Creature comforts and safety features include SYNC infotainment with Bluetooth and SiriusXM satellite radio, air conditioning, a productivity screen, safety canopy side-curtain airbags, anti-lock brakes, remote keyless entry, curve control, perimeter alarm, S.O.S. post-crash alert system, and SecuriLock anti-theft system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Fx4 Off-road Package, 301a Equipment Group, Sync, Remote Engine Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EP6HKE42376.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Remote Engine Start
Additional Features
Sync
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
301A Equipment Group
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
2017 Ford F-150