Menu
Account
Sign In
Compare at $36399 - Our Price is just $34999! <br> <br> The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in Canada for a reason. Its simply the most trusted truck for getting the job done. This 2017 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Fort St John. <br> <br>High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 91,558 kms. Its unknown in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1EG4HFB45782 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1EG4HFB45782</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/ target=_blank>https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/</a><br><br> <br/><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

2017 Ford F-150

91,558 KM

Details Description

$34,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford F-150

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

  1. 11498276
  2. 11498276
  3. 11498276
  4. 11498276
  5. 11498276
  6. 11498276
  7. 11498276
  8. 11498276
  9. 11498276
  10. 11498276
  11. 11498276
  12. 11498276
  13. 11498276
  14. 11498276
  15. 11498276
  16. 11498276
  17. 11498276
  18. 11498276
  19. 11498276
  20. 11498276
  21. 11498276
  22. 11498276
  23. 11498276
  24. 11498276
  25. 11498276
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
91,558KM
VIN 1FTFW1EG4HFB45782

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # W45782
  • Mileage 91,558 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $36399 - Our Price is just $34999!

The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in Canada for a reason. It's simply the most trusted truck for getting the job done. This 2017 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.

High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 91,558 kms. It's unknown in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1EG4HFB45782.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/




Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fort Motors

Used 2021 Ford Escape SE Hybrid AWD - Heated Seats for sale in Fort St John, BC
2021 Ford Escape SE Hybrid AWD - Heated Seats 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Edge SEL - Heated Seats - Power Liftgate for sale in Fort St John, BC
2022 Ford Edge SEL - Heated Seats - Power Liftgate 30,150 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat - Navigation for sale in Fort St John, BC
2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat - Navigation 156,832 KM $85,900 + tax & lic

Email Fort Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

Call Dealer

250-785-XXXX

(click to show)

250-785-6661

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

Contact Seller
2017 Ford F-150