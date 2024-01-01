$34,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-150
2017 Ford F-150
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$34,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
91,558KM
VIN 1FTFW1EG4HFB45782
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # W45782
- Mileage 91,558 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $36399 - Our Price is just $34999!
The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in Canada for a reason. It's simply the most trusted truck for getting the job done. This 2017 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 91,558 kms. It's unknown in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1EG4HFB45782.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
