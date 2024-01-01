$37,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Ford F-150
Lariat - Bluetooth - Low Mileage
2017 Ford F-150
Lariat - Bluetooth - Low Mileage
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$37,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
74,278KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTFW1EG3HFB45790
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze Fire
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # W45790
- Mileage 74,278 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, A/C!
Compare at $39000 - Our Price is just $37500!
Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2017 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 74,278 kms. It's bronze fire in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. The Lariat trim offers innovative features you might not expect to find in a truck at this price point. It gives you the power and handling you need with features like electronic stability control, roll stability control, tow/haul mode, sport mode, a fully boxed frame, and trailer sway control. The BoxLink cargo management system adds customizeability to the cargo bed. It secures a variety of accessories to make your truck perfect for what you use it for. On the exterior, you get automatic halogen headlights, fog lights, a chrome grille and bumpers, remote tailgate release, and cargo tie-down hooks. The side mirrors are power folding, power adjusting, and heated with integrated turn signals. Creature comforts and safety features include SYNC infotainment with Bluetooth and SiriusXM satellite radio, power windows, air conditioning, safety canopy side-curtain airbags, anti-lock brakes, remote keyless entry, and curve control. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, A/c, Cruise Control, Reverse Sensing.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1EG3HFB45790.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Compare at $39000 - Our Price is just $37500!
Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2017 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 74,278 kms. It's bronze fire in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. The Lariat trim offers innovative features you might not expect to find in a truck at this price point. It gives you the power and handling you need with features like electronic stability control, roll stability control, tow/haul mode, sport mode, a fully boxed frame, and trailer sway control. The BoxLink cargo management system adds customizeability to the cargo bed. It secures a variety of accessories to make your truck perfect for what you use it for. On the exterior, you get automatic halogen headlights, fog lights, a chrome grille and bumpers, remote tailgate release, and cargo tie-down hooks. The side mirrors are power folding, power adjusting, and heated with integrated turn signals. Creature comforts and safety features include SYNC infotainment with Bluetooth and SiriusXM satellite radio, power windows, air conditioning, safety canopy side-curtain airbags, anti-lock brakes, remote keyless entry, and curve control. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, A/c, Cruise Control, Reverse Sensing.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1EG3HFB45790.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
A/C
Additional Features
REVERSE SENSING
SiriusXM
PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Fort Motors
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer RS - Remote Start 64,747 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-550 Super Duty DRW XLT 112,001 KM $82,064 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Tundra SR5 - Bluetooth - Trailer Hitch 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Email Fort Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
Call Dealer
250-785-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$37,500
+ taxes & licensing
Fort Motors
250-785-6661
2017 Ford F-150