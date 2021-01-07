Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Bluetooth Fixed antenna Exterior Aluminum Wheels Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Convenience Block Heater Remote Keyless Entry Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort A/C glove box Manual air conditioning Trim Chrome Grille Safety Rear child safety locks

Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness PERIMETER ALARM Fixed rear window Black door handles Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Chrome rear step bumper Front Cupholder Front Anti-Roll Bar Day-Night Rearview Mirror Electronic Transfer Case Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Analog Display 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front Cigar Lighter(s) Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning KEYPAD Radio w/Clock Auto Locking Hubs Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer 200 Amp Alternator 136.3 L Fuel Tank 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Aluminum Panels Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Pickup Cargo Box Lights 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Urethane Gear Shifter Material

