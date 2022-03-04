Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford F-150

144,310 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

Contact Seller
2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

XLT - Bluetooth - A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford F-150

XLT - Bluetooth - A/C

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

144,310KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8618693
  • Stock #: U45784
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF9HFB45784

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey Cloth
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U45784
  • Mileage 144,310 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, A/C, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry!

Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2017 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.

High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 144,310 kms. It's blue jeans metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 385HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our F-150's trim level is XLT. The XLT trim on this F-150 is a work truck that offers an excellent blend of features and value. It gives you the power and handling you need with features like AdvanceTrac electronic stability control, roll stability control, tow/haul mode, sport mode, a fully boxed frame, and trailer sway control. On the exterior, you get automatic halogen headlights, fog lights, a chrome grille, chrome bumpers, cargo lights, and cargo tie-down hooks. Creature comforts and safety features include SYNC infotainment with Bluetooth and SiriusXM satellite radio, air conditioning, a productivity screen, safety canopy side-curtain airbags, anti-lock brakes, remote keyless entry, curve control, perimeter alarm, S.O.S. post-crash alert system, and SecuriLock anti-theft system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, A/c, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1EF9HFB45784.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/




Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Vehicle Features

Aluminum Wheels
Remote Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fort Motors

2006 Ford F-350 Supe...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-350 Supe...
 165,491 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 Outdoo...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Fort Motors

Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

Call Dealer

250-785-XXXX

(click to show)

250-785-6661

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory