$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Fort Motors
250-785-6661
2017 Ford F-350
2017 Ford F-350
Super Duty XLT - Bluetooth
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
148,877KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10402863
- Stock #: V83206
- VIN: 1FT8W3B63HEC83206
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Medium Earth Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # V83206
- Mileage 148,877 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Motor Trend Truck of the Year This 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-350 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of the Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is stronger, lighter, and ready for anything.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 148,877 kms. It's oxford white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 385HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is XLT. The XLT trim adds some nice features to this Super Duty. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with SiriusXM, SYNC with Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, air conditioning, cruise control, a trailer hitch receiver, telescoping trailer tow mirrors, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Trailer Hitch, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3B63HEC83206.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Fort Motors
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5