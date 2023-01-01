Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Trailer Hitch, Power Windows!</b><br> <br> 2017 Motor Trend Truck of the Year This 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Fort St John. <br> <br>High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-350 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesnt stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of the Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is stronger, lighter, and ready for anything.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 138,757 kms. Its oxford white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 440HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our F-350 Super Dutys trim level is XLT. The XLT trim adds some nice features to this Super Duty. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with SiriusXM, SYNC with Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, air conditioning, cruise control, a trailer hitch receiver, telescoping trailer tow mirrors, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Trailer Hitch, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT2HED00664 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT2HED00664</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/ target=_blank>https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/</a><br><br> <br/><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

2017 Ford F-350

138,757 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford F-350

Super Duty XLT - Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford F-350

Super Duty XLT - Bluetooth

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

  1. 10731104
  2. 10731104
  3. 10731104
  4. 10731104
  5. 10731104
  6. 10731104
  7. 10731104
  8. 10731104
  9. 10731104
  10. 10731104
  11. 10731104
  12. 10731104
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
138,757KM
Used
VIN 1FT8W3BT2HED00664

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Medium Earth Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V00664
  • Mileage 138,757 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Trailer Hitch, Power Windows!

2017 Motor Trend Truck of the Year This 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.

High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-350 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of the Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is stronger, lighter, and ready for anything.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 138,757 kms. It's oxford white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 440HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is XLT. The XLT trim adds some nice features to this Super Duty. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with SiriusXM, SYNC with Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, air conditioning, cruise control, a trailer hitch receiver, telescoping trailer tow mirrors, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Trailer Hitch, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT2HED00664.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/




Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER DOORS

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fort Motors

Used 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT for sale in Fort St John, BC
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 57,119 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Fort St John, BC
2020 Ford F-150 XLT 102,868 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat - Leather Seats for sale in Fort St John, BC
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat - Leather Seats 203,732 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Fort Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

Call Dealer

250-785-XXXX

(click to show)

250-785-6661

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

Contact Seller
2017 Ford F-350